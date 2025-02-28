9,800 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 29.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
NYSE:SJM opened at $109.47 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
