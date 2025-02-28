8,535 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

