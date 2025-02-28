7,246 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $4,683,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BAH opened at $110.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.