70489 (PAA.TO) FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

