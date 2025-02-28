47,126 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Veridan Wealth LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.