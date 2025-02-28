34,300 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after buying an additional 811,692 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.51 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.