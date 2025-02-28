33,063 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veridan Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGV stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

