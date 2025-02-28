298 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $590.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $249.38 and a 12 month high of $652.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

