282,380 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 282,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 8.8 %

MSTR stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.