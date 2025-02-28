2,121 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $24,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after buying an additional 140,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $4,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.