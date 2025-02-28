1,986 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.6 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.65 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.