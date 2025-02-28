14,945 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $28.29 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $719.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.