14,367 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.