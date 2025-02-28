1,403 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

UTHR stock opened at $323.62 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average of $360.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $932,745.15. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,164 shares of company stock worth $45,278,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

