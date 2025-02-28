12,836 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $944.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,004.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $43,845,393.48. This trade represents a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.