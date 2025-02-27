ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,529,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.63, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

