ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZI. Citigroup upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.