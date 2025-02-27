Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Lowered by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916,503 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 37.9% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Zillow Group worth $127,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8,162.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 243,415 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $301,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,663 shares of company stock worth $4,004,931. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Z opened at $78.33 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.66, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Z

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.