Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

