Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Humana Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $16.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.65. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

HUM opened at $255.06 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.06. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

