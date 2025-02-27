Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Pfizer Q1 Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.