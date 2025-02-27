Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for EQR

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $309,425.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,622.48. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,461,000 after buying an additional 124,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.