Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in February

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Shares of YATRY remained flat at $12.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Yamato has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.67.
Yamato Company Profile
