Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in February

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY remained flat at $12.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Yamato has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

