Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ICE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $172.63.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

