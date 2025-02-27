Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

