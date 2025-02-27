Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

XENE stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 298,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

