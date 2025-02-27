Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 7.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 62,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 485,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In other news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $38,409.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. This trade represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after buying an additional 1,858,440 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Xencor by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 685,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,167,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

