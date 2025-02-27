Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%.

Xencor Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 358,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,866. Xencor has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $359,526.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $247,054.20. This represents a 59.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.