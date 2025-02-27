WT Wealth Management Purchases 309 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $109.09 and a one year high of $139.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

