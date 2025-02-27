WT Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.09 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.07 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

