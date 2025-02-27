WT Wealth Management Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

