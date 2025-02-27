WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,787 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $278.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

