WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 650.60 ($8.25). Approximately 45,256,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average daily volume of 3,419,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
