WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.24). 44,890,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 3,411,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
