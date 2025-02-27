WPP (LON:WPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

WPP Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of LON:WPP traded down GBX 121.33 ($1.54) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 648.87 ($8.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,713. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 775.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 783.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903 ($11.45).

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.