WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 972776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 39.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.