William Blair Forecasts Novanta’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Novanta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

