Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

