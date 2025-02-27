Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,899 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CION Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CION. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

