Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

