Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,976,000.

VT opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

