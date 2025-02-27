Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,227 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after buying an additional 91,192 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $8,518,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.