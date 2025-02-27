Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,227 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after buying an additional 91,192 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $8,518,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.