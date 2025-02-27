Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

