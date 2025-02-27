Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

