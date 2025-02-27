What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for HAIN Q3 Earnings?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $345.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 992,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,619,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.