What is William Blair’s Estimate for JBT Marel Q2 Earnings?

JBT Marel Corp (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for JBT Marel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JBT Marel’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for JBT Marel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:JBTM opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. JBT Marel has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $139.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). JBT Marel had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.23 million.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

