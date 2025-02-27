What is Wedbush’s Forecast for CAVA Group Q2 Earnings?

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

