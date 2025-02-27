What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Itron Q1 Earnings?

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $107.72 on Thursday. Itron has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $305,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

