Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd cut its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 118,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.93. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

