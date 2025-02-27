Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Westlake from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. Westlake has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after buying an additional 574,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after acquiring an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,093 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.